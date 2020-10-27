By Linda Cicoira

Parents of Arcadia Middle School students and members of the school staff received a 31-second alert at nearly 9:20 p.m., Monday, disclosing that the school would be closed for two weeks “due to a COVID-19 incident.”

The recorded message, made by Superintendent Chris Holland, stated the school would be closed Oct. 27 to Nov. 9 and would reopen Nov.10. Holland told students to check their email and that teachers would be teaching from home.

Earlier in the day, a notice was sent home with students because their 8th grade teacher tested positive for COVID.

The person who tested positive “was on school premises on Oct. 21, 2020, and did have direct exposure with two staff members according to the local health department,” the letter stated. “No students met the criteria for direct exposure.” However, parents were urged to watch for symptoms of the virus.

This is the second Accomack County Public School that has been closed due to COVID-19 cases, as Nandua High School was closed on October 21.

