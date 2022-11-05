An Antares rocket will propel a Cygnus payload capsule named after the first female astronaut Sally Ride toward the International Space Station in the pre dawn hours Sunday morning from the Wallops Flight Facility, if all goes as planned. The launch is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. The launch can be viewed on YouTube and the NASA Channel with coverage beginning at 5:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. WESR will rebroadcast the NASA Channel feed beginning at 5:30. You will be able to hear the real time countdown on 103.3 and the Eastern Shore Radio app.

The Sally Ride is scheduled to arrive at the ISS on Tuesday morning.

Be sure you have your clocks set back before going to bed Saturday night to be able to view what promises to be a spectacular pre dawn launch Sunday morning.

Photo Courtesy NASA.