The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center held their Annual ESVA Walk for Life on Saturday, May 7th. Well over 300 people walked in either Cape Charles, Onley and Chincoteague Island, raising more than $50,000 for the local outreach. The Top Fundraiser for this year’s Walk was Ashley Freeman of Exmore, who raised over $7,800.

“We are truly grateful for the support of our Eastern Shore Community because it enables us to continue to meet the needs of women and men with our life-affirming services.” says ANPC Director, Linda Baylis Spence.

The ANPC Pregnancy and Parenting Resource Center is located in Onley, across from Walmart and offers free and confidential pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, car seat distribution, safe sleep options, breastfeeding education, pregnancy loss support and more much. For more information, visit womenspregnancysupport.org or give them a call at 787-1119.

