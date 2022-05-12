By Linda Cicoira

A Northampton Grand Jury met earlier this week and several were indicted.

Thirty-year-old Walter Brunk, of Poplar Avenue in Exmore, was indicted on counts of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and credit card theft between May 16 and 26, 2021.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roger Del Clark, of Cobb Station Road in Cape Charles, was indicted on six counts of forgery and six counts of uttering in connection with incidents that occurred between Dec. 21 and 28.

Fifty-five-year-old William Mapp Cullen, of Pungoteague Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of uttering a check while knowing the document was forged on Aug. 17.

Twenty-nine-year-old Devonte Leshawn Davis, of Airport Drive in Melfa, was indicted on counts of conspiracy to use credit card, credit card theft, and credit card fraud that occurred between June 15 and 24, 2021.

Twenty-four-year-old Gabriel Figueroa, of Warrior Drive in Petersburg, Va., was indicted on three counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, obtaining money or property by false pretense, computer fraud and larceny of bank notes or checks valued at $1,000 or more that belonged to Mitchell and Margaret Belton of Cape Charles. The offenses occurred in May and June of 2021.

Thirty-six-year-old Sheena Jackson, of Kia Lane in Painter, was indicted on a count of embezzling more than $1,000 while working on Jan. 9, at McDonald’s in Exmore.

Twenty-one-year-old Joshua Hunter Smith, of Seaside Road in Exmore, was indicted on a count of felony eluding and endangering police on Dec. 6.

Fifty-nine-year-old Richard McKinley Snead, of Mappsburg Road in Painter, was indicted on a count of uttering a check he knew was forged on Dec. 21.

Twenty-one-year-old Tanya Chanel Uptegrow, of Silas Court in Exmore, was indicted on a count of forging public records on April 19, 2021.

