The Accomack-Northampton Pregnancy Center Board of Directors announce the reappointment of Linda Baylis Spence as Executive Director. Linda served as ANPC Director beginning 2001 but left in 2019 for another position.

“Although I left the pregnancy center to serve the community with another very valuable organization on the Eastern Shore, I know that my true calling is to work in the life affirming outreach of the ANPC ministry. I look forward to rejoining the fabulous staff, volunteers and board as we serve mothers and their families with practical, emotional and spiritual support.” says Spence.

The pregnancy center has been on the Eastern Shore since 1995 and offers free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, parenting classes, pregnancy loss support and much more. They are located across the highway from Walmart in Onley. For more information, give them a call at 787-1119 or visit http://www.womenspregnancysupport.org.

