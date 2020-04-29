Eastern Shore Rural Health System’s new Eastville Community Health Center opens May 4. Medical services from Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Bayview and Franktown Community Health Centers will permanently move to the new Eastville center. Dental services will continue to be available at the Franktown center. Both Bayview and Franktown centers will be closed Friday May 1 for the move.

The new Eastville Community Health Center will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays. These hours will be in effect following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, ALL Eastern Shore Rural Health centers close at 5 p.m. – no late hours available at this time. Both dental and medical services are available. During the COVID-19 pandemic patients should call their center before coming in. Patient information is available on the COVID-19 tab on esrh.org.

.