It was another perfect launch that sent the Cygnus spacecraft to the International Space Station Saturday. The launch followed a flawless countdown and went off on time at 12:36 pm.

The Cygnus payload vehicle named after NASA math genius Katherine Johnson contains 8000 lbs. of supplies and experiments.

Research investigations launching to the orbiting laboratory aboard this Cygnus include: • The Spaceborne Computer-2 from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which aims to demonstrate that current Earth-based data processing of space station experimental data can be performed in orbit • An experiment studying muscle strength in worms • An investigation into how microgravity may optimize the production of artificial retinas.

The spacecraft will arrive at the ISS at 4:40 am Monday.

Northrop Grumman’s 15th cargo flight to the space station is the fourth under its Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract with NASA. Cygnus launched on an Antares 230+ rocket from the Virginia Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A at Wallops.