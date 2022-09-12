By Linda Cicoira

Bond was denied Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court for a New York native who within four days of moving to the Eastern Shore of Virginia was arrested twice.

Charges against 45-year-old Patrick J. Tidridge included making drunken threats to Trails End neighbors, destroying property at a New Church business, trespassing after being forbidden, assault and battery, obstruction of justice, and fleeing from an officer – all misdemeanors.

Assistant prosecutor William Fox was opposed to bond for Tidridge, because he said the defendant has a criminal history 65 pages long and stretches from Vermont to Florida, where he failed to show up for court.

Judge W. Revell Lewis denied bail. He said the defendant is a danger to the public and is concerned that he would not appear for trial.

Tidridge said when he bought property at Trails End he did not realize there was a homeowner’s association. He said he was only playing loud music on a Friday night and doesn’t own a gun. He apparently told his neighbors something different on July 29 when they asked him to lower the volume.

Tidridge admitted to having a drinking problem. “The last thing I want is a problem with the new neighbors,” he added.

The defendant recounted losing his driver’s license in Vermont due to a DUI, moving from there because there wasn’t public transportation, and looking in southern states for a new home and finding the Shore. “It’s a great location, five hours from N.Y. with a potential for work” at the chicken plant, he said. In the past, the defendant has installed windows for a contracting business and restored boats.

He offered to go back to New York, go across the bay where his boats are, go back to Trails End, or go to a hotel for a few months, which he said he could afford.

Tidridge was remanded back to the Accomack Jail, where he has been held since July 30. No trial date has been set.

