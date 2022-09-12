By Kelley Gaskill

Consistently throughout his young life, Caleb McHan has collected stuffed animals and bears to deliver to other children who are patients at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters just as he has been since birth. He has continued this annual tradition on his birthday, collecting greater numbers to give to other children at the hospital each year. National Day of Encouragement is observed today, September 12. It’s dedicated to encouraging and having a positive impact on those around us. As Caleb reminds us, accomplishing this doesn’t have to be complicated.

