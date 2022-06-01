Accomack County recently completed the process of redistricting as required by federal and state law after each decennial census.

Angel A. Shrieves Director of Elections & General Registrar Accomack County says Accomack County voters will be receiving an updated voter notification letter/post card in the mail complete with changes to their election districts. Please note, that this mailer will also reflect changes to precinct/polling places for some voters. If you plan to vote on Election Day at a polling locations, make sure that you read the mailer to see if you are still voting in the same place. Registered voters can view their voter information and new districts by accessing the Citizen Portal on the Virginia Department of Elections website. We apologize for any inconvenience or confusion that this may cause.

Please contact the Accomack County Registrar’s office at (757) 787-2935 with any question or concerns.

