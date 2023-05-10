Macio Lafonza Stewart Shanice Davis

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on May 4, 2023 deputies responded to a residence in the 23000 block of Daugherty Road to execute a warrant for violation of probation and parole terms.

When deputies arrived on scene they encountered a female subject who advised deputies the suspect was not inside the residence. The female was exhibiting nervous actions, making statements that led deputies to believe the suspect was there. Deputies formed a perimeter around the house.

Deputies entered the residence and began to search for the suspect. The suspect was found in a room wielding a knife and was able to barricade himself inside. After a few hours the subject exited the room but failed to comply with orders. The suspect was tazed with no effect, thus the K9 was deployed allowing deputies to place the suspect under arrest. A search warrant was executed at the end of the arrest pursuant to an investigation into other incidents.

The suspect, identified as Macio Lafonza Stewart, 46, of Onancock, was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation. Stewart was released from the hospital later that evening and was remanded to the Accomack County Jail.

The female subject, identified as Shanice Davis, 23, of Daugherty, was arrested for Obstruction of Justice. Davis was held in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eastern Shore Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police, Accomack County Department of Public Service, and the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department.

Additional charges are pending in this incident as well as others. Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.