1.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car, and a Recliner lift chair. Samsung 60 inch flat screen tv and stand for $300 or best offer. Call for price (757)789-5287.

2. Looking for donation of Kitchen cabinets upper ones. or inexpensive. 1-757-302-1331

3. Pool Supplies: Algaecide-3.5 quarts-$80. Chlorine Tablets-25lbs-$100. Pool Vacuum (penguin) with hoses-$120. PH plus-25lbs-$40. 1-757-710-6932

4. Free in Onancock-sound, treated lumber 2x8x12′, 2x8x6′, 2x6x6′, 5/4 x 6 x 12′, 5/4x6x6′. has nails. take it all30-40 pieces. Pick up this week. For sale in Onancock 5 60# bags Sacrete concrete, 1 80# baG Sacrete mortar mix, shed kept, leftover, $30. 304-672-6811, leave a message

5. 2006 Honda CRV, new tires, 198,200 miles, $5,500 or best offer. 1-757-710-4873

6. 14 kt. gold rope chain necklace, very beautiful. Dogs to be rehomed, call for details. 10×16 shed for sale, in great condition. 757-710-5507

7. LF inexpensive small CD player. 757-387-0491

8. Selling two tickets to the Roots and Boots concert on May 20, chair seats Row F, $120. 301-788-9098 leave a message if no answer

9. Convertibench, heavy duty plastic, converts into a picnic bench, 3 in 1, can send pictures, $75. Ride em on horse, runs on a 12 volt battery, neighs, makes horse sounds, for outdoors, paid $399, asking $150, just like new. LF reliable truck to buy, King cab pickup if possible, in decent condition, good running. 443-880-1331

10. Pool ladder with pull down child safety lock gate, for a 4.5 foot pool, $75. 757-710-3579

11. LF rear bumper for a 2007 Toyota Tacoma, anything from 2005 – 2015 model will work. Wicker baby bassinette for sale, model with folding legs and wooden hand straps from the early 1950s. 757-442-5500

12. 15 foot pool, 4 foot deep, barely used. 757-709-4651

13. Hospital bed, hoyer lift, 3x large diapers for sale. 443-614-3830

14. 1986 GMC pickup, $900. Clothes and shoes to be donated. 757-350-9963

15. Wedding items, lots of white table cloths, rectangular & circular, only used once! Wedding arch. Other wedding items. 757-710-4829

16. Fresh brown eggs, $4 a dozen, buy 5 or more dozen $3 a dozen. Baby chicks for sale, call for prices. 757-665-6279 leave a message if there’s no answer