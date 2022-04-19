According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on April 15, 2022 at approximately 7:33 p.m. the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an argument followed by gunshots in the Woodland Trailer Park in Parksley.

While deputies were enroute to this location they were notified that a victim arrived at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Deputies at RSMH observed a 29 year old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The male was transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Upon deputies’ arrival in the Woodland Trailer Park, multiple occupied dwellings were observed to have been shot, and a large amount of cartridge casings throughout the area.

An investigation into this incident has led to warrants being obtained for Dominique Rashad Wescott, 27, of Melfa, Virginia for Malicious Wounding, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (x2), and Reckless Handling of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury. Wescott is actively being pursued by law

enforcement agencies. No other suspects are being sought for this incident at this time. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Onley Police Department, and the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

