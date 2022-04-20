Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Holly Grove on Tuesday. The Lady Firebirds won by a score of 15 to 2. Sydney Jester got the start and win. Jester gave up 1 run on 1 hit and struck out 5 batters. Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Savannah McDonald who went 3-4 with a triple. Jayda Tull, Brianna Montross, Sydney Jester, and Logan Stapleton each had 2 hits apiece. With the win, the Lady Firebirds moved to 5-1.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play Sussex Central from Delaware on Tuesday. The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 19 to 0. Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Jordan Crockett with 2 hits and Mia LeCates with 1. The lost moves the Lady Warriors to 4-3 on the season.

Baseball

Arcadia 8 Holly Grove 6

.