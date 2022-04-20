Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played Holly Grove on Tuesday.  The Lady Firebirds won by a score of 15 to 2.  Sydney Jester got the start and win.  Jester gave up 1 run on 1 hit and struck out 5 batters.  Offensively the Lady Firebirds were led by Savannah McDonald who went 3-4 with a triple.  Jayda Tull, Brianna Montross, Sydney Jester, and Logan Stapleton each had 2 hits apiece.  With the win, the Lady Firebirds moved to 5-1. 

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play Sussex Central from Delaware on Tuesday.  The Lady Warriors lost the game by a score of 19 to 0.  Offensively the Lady Warriors were led by Jordan Crockett with 2 hits and Mia LeCates with 1.  The lost moves the Lady Warriors to 4-3 on the season. 

Baseball
Arcadia 8 Holly Grove 6

.