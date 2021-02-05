According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of vandalisms that have occurred in the northern area of Accomack County, Virginia.

On January 31, 2021, at approximately 8:13 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sign Post Road, New Church, Virginia, for vandalism to the Old Chincoteague Baptist Church.

On February 3, 2021, at approximately 6:37 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to Fleming Road, Horntown, Virginia, for vandalism to an Accomack County school bus.

An investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

