At the November 9 School Board meeting, Superintendent Chris Holland is pleased to announce that the School Board approved the following changes to our school calendar. Starting on November 17 and running through the end of the first semester, our schools will dismiss 2 hours early on the following Wednesdays for all students. Instructional assistants may leave after students are dismissed in appreciation of taking on additional duties during these unique circumstances.

November 17, 2021

December 1, 2021

December 15, 2021

January 12, 2022

In addition, the School Board approved to extend the Thanksgiving Vacation for two more days, Monday, November 22, and Tuesday, November 23, for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for all students, teachers, and 12 month employees starting on Monday, November 22, and ending on Friday, November 26. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, November 29, 2021.

.