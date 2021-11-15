According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office has recently received information regarding the ongoing use of scams against citizens, which could result in the loss of thousands of dollars to the victims. Although many of these scams are not new, as technology advances, so do the methods of conducting the scams.

Most recently, a practice known as caller ID spoofing is being used to make victims believe that the scammer’s phone calls are coming from a specific number, either one that is known and/or trusted. Our office has received reports that our main number, (757) 787-1131, is being used.

These callers proceed to make the victims feel as though they’re speaking with law enforcement who indicate that they have missed jury duty and fines have been assessed up to $2000.00.

This is just one of many scams that individuals have fallen victim to and it is strongly encouraged to not send money to anyone that you do not know, however if you decide to, thoroughly check out the circumstances and ensure you are confident that the claim is legitimate. Prior to sending any money, it is suggested that you obtain as much information as possible from the caller such as their name, phone number, company name and address and their supervisor’s name, and verify that this information is correct by researching it yourself. If the caller refuses to provide any of those details, becomes intimidating or threatening, or pressures you to make a decision immediately, you should hang up, and if necessary, call your local law enforcement agency.

For additional tips on avoiding becoming a fraud victim, visit https://www.fbi.gov and click on the Scams and Safety link.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666. Tips may also be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

.