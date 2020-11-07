Accomack County reported two additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization in Saturdya morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 69 tests in Saturday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.8%.

Virginia reported 1,542 additional COVID-19 test positives with 561 additional probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by seven to 798 total statewide, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

Seven addition deaths were reported statewide, with 15 additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 23,124 tests for a test positive rate of 6.6%.

