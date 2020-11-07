In Accomack County

Candidate Votes Percent Joseph R. Biden

Democratic 6,835 43.07% Donald J. Trump

Republican 8,832 55.65% Jo Jorgensen

Libertarian 183 1.15% Write In

Write-In 21 0.13%

Last Modified on 11/05/2020 10:51 AM

Member United States Senate Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics

Candidate Votes Percent Mark R. Warner

Democratic 7,194 45.74% Daniel M. Gade

Republican 8,527 54.21% Write In

Write-In 8 0.05%

Last Modified on 11/05/2020 11:01 AM

Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 reporting

For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics

Candidate Votes Percent Elaine G. Luria

Democratic 6,991 44.34% Scott W. Taylor

Republican 8,448 53.58% David Bruce Foster

Independent 319 2.02% Write In

Write-In 8 0.05%

In Northampton County

6 precincts of 6 reporting precincts ofreporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent 3,667 54.48% 2,954 43.89% 100 1.49% 10 0.15%

Member United States Senate Results by Precinct 6 precincts of 6 reporting precincts ofreporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent 3,889 58.17% 2,794 41.79% 3 0.04%

Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct 6 precincts of 6 reporting precincts ofreporting For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics Candidate Votes Percent 3,780 56.44% 2,762 41.24% 150 2.24% 5 0.07%

There were no major changes in any vote totals.

.