In Accomack County

CandidateVotesPercent
Joseph R. Biden
Democratic		6,83543.07%
Donald J. Trump
Republican		8,83255.65%
Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian		1831.15%
Write In
Write-In		210.13%

Member United States Senate Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Mark R. Warner
Democratic		7,19445.74%
Daniel M. Gade
Republican		8,52754.21%
Write In
Write-In		80.05%

Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct

17 precincts of 17 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Elaine G. Luria
Democratic		6,99144.34%
Scott W. Taylor
Republican		8,44853.58%
David Bruce Foster
Independent		3192.02%
Write In
Write-In		80.05%

In Northampton County

6 precincts of 6 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Joseph R. Biden
Democratic		3,66754.48%
Donald J. Trump
Republican		2,95443.89%
Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian		1001.49%
Write In
Write-In		100.15%

Member United States Senate Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Mark R. Warner
Democratic		3,88958.17%
Daniel M. Gade
Republican		2,79441.79%
Write In
Write-In		30.04%

Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct

6 precincts of 6 reporting

CandidateVotesPercent
Elaine G. Luria
Democratic		3,78056.44%
Scott W. Taylor
Republican		2,76241.24%
David Bruce Foster
Independent		1502.24%
Write In
Write-In		50.07%

