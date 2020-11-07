In Accomack County
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joseph R. Biden
Democratic
|6,835
|43.07%
|Donald J. Trump
Republican
|8,832
|55.65%
|Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian
|183
|1.15%
|Write In
Write-In
|21
|0.13%
Last Modified on 11/05/2020 10:51 AM
Member United States Senate Results by Precinct
17 precincts of 17 reporting
For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mark R. Warner
Democratic
|7,194
|45.74%
|Daniel M. Gade
Republican
|8,527
|54.21%
|Write In
Write-In
|8
|0.05%
Last Modified on 11/05/2020 11:01 AM
Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct
17 precincts of 17 reporting
For information on absentee returned statistics click here: Absentee Return Statistics
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Elaine G. Luria
Democratic
|6,991
|44.34%
|Scott W. Taylor
Republican
|8,448
|53.58%
|David Bruce Foster
Independent
|319
|2.02%
|Write In
Write-In
|8
|0.05%
In Northampton County
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joseph R. Biden
Democratic
|3,667
|54.48%
|Donald J. Trump
Republican
|2,954
|43.89%
|Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian
|100
|1.49%
|Write In
Write-In
|10
|0.15%
Last Modified on 11/06/2020 03:04 PM
Member United States Senate Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mark R. Warner
Democratic
|3,889
|58.17%
|Daniel M. Gade
Republican
|2,794
|41.79%
|Write In
Write-In
|3
|0.04%
Last Modified on 11/06/2020 03:04 PM
Member House of Representatives (02) Results by Precinct
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Elaine G. Luria
Democratic
|3,780
|56.44%
|Scott W. Taylor
Republican
|2,762
|41.24%
|David Bruce Foster
Independent
|150
|2.24%
|Write In
Write-In
|5
|0.07%
There were no major changes in any vote totals.
