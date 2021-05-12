Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day positivity rate average fell to 5.8%.

As of Wednesday morning, 13,380 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,042 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 6.393 have been given the first shot and 5,375 have received both.

Virginia reported 423 additional test positives.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association had not reported its update as of 9:00 AM Wednesday.

15 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide.

