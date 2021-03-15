Accomack County reported six additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged for both Counties. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 43 tests for a test positive rate of 13.9%.

As of Monday morning, Accomack County has given the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 8,446 residents and 5,084 have been fully vaccinated. Northampton reports 4,153 individuals have been given the first dose and 2,710 have been given both.

Virginia reported 735 additional COVID-19 test positives with 395 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a continued fall in COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, with the total number now falling below the 900 mark to 852 currently. Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations are now down 70% since the peak on January 23.

42 additional deaths were reported statewide with one fewer probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 14,974 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

