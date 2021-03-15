Eastern Shore residents want life to return to “normal” and know wearing masks and social distancing are the key to making that happen. Thanks to these healthy habits and increased vaccinations, COVID-19 positive rates on the Shore have returned to lower levels. Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac and the Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will welcome visitors into the libraries starting on Monday, March 15, 2021 with safety limits.

Visitors can enter the library from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday to Friday. Patron visits are limited to thirty minutes which includes browsing for books and for computer use. The maximum number of visitors allowed in the Accomac library is 20 and 8 in Northampton Free Library. Appointments are not needed with these limitations in place. Curbside pickup of reserved items will continue all day from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Patrons need to call the library first before picking up their curbside holds to ensure the items are ready. Chincoteague Island Library and Cape Charles Memorial Library patrons need to call those libraries to learn their reopening plans.

Individuals exposed to COVID-19 or have any symptoms of illness are not to enter the libraries. Masks covering the nose and mouth and social distancing are required at all times within the libraries.

Eastern Shore Public Library staff look forward to welcoming visitors back into the libraries and hope to return to full service of operations in the coming months. Staff thanks everyone who has followed the CDC guidelines to improve the health conditions on the Shore. For more information or questions about using the library, call 757-787-3400.

.