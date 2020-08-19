Accomack County reported an additional COVID-19 death in Wednesday’s report from the Virginia Department of health, bringing the county’s overall total to 18. Accomack also reported two additional COVID-19 test positives, but all other Eastern Shore metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 68 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.9%.

Virginia added 666 additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with 71 additional probable cases.

75 additional hospitaliations were reported, with one additional probable hospitalization. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another slight uptick in current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide which increased by 28 to 900. Virginia still has well over 3,400 available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

Virginia reported 15 additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, but one fewer probable death.

Virginia processed 16,639 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of 4%.

