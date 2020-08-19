A private funeral service for Steven Tilghman, Sr., of Westover, Md., will be held Saturday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md. A private family viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be at Tilghman Family Cemetery, Upper Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, Md.