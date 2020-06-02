The Eastern Shore reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, with 22 coming from Accomack County and two from Northampton County. Jon Richardson with the Eastern Shore Health District reports five of the 24 new cases were actual new cases for the Eastern Shore. Accomack County’s total COVID-19 case count is now 939 and Northampton’s is 243.

Hospitalizations and deaths in both counties remained unchanged, with 49 and 12 in Accomack and 28 and 23 in Northampton.

4,043 tests have been processed in the Eastern Shore Health District.

Virginia reported 822 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning, bringing the state’s overall total to 44,069. 19 additional probable cases were reported, for a total of 2,170.

Total hospitalizations in Virginia went up 78, for an overall total of 4,738, and two fewer probable hospitalizations, for 32. Current confirmed hospitalizations from the Virginia Healthcare and Hospital Association fell by 40 to 912 and pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up by 31. Virginia currently has 4,543 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 18 new deaths in Virginia, bringing the overall total to 1,300. 3 fewer deaths were also reported, dropping that total to 107.

These numbers represent 6,321 processed tests, for a test positive rate of 13%. Virginia has now processed 328,889 tests.

