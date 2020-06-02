Mrs. Lenora W. White, 90, a resident of Belle Haven, VA, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, VA. She was the daughter of the late Joseph J. West and the late Rosie Littleton West. She was retired from Food City in Exmore, VA, and a member of Belle Haven United Methodist Church.

Mrs. White was predeceased by her loving husband, Herbert G. White, Sr. She is survived by two children, Herbert G. “Bert” White, Jr. and Peggy W. Belote; four grandchildren, Crystal Foti(Mike), Autumn Sinclair(Chad), Trey White, and Myles Belote(Ashlyn); six great grandchildren, Savannah, Hayden, Avery, Myles Jr., Scarlett, and Aubree; and dear friends, Jay Belote, Marcella Belote, Betty Turlington and many more.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday, June 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Belle Haven United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 37, Belle Haven, VA 23306 or Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

