While the number of new cases of COVID-19 dropped through June, seven new test positives have been reported in Accomack County since July 1. Accomack County has only reported one COVID-19 hospitalization and one death in the past month. Northampton has not reported any additional test positives since July 1 and only one hospitalization in the past month.

On Sunday and Monday, Virginia reported zero deaths for the first time since March 19, when Virginia’s total death count was revised downward by 90.

Northampton is way ahead on the percentage of adults who have received vaccinations with 72.6% having received at least one shot and 69% having received both shots.

Accomack lags behind with 60.6% of the adult population having received at least one shot and 54.1% of the adult population being fully vaccinated.

Experts have said that it would require 70% of the adult population being fully vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccinations are available at the Eastern Shore Health District offices in Accomac and Nassawadox, Eastern Shore Rural Health offices in Chincoteague, New Church, Onley, and Eastville, or at any Riverside location. The vaccinations are free.

Arrangements can be made with the Eastern Shore Health District for a team to visit your church or civic organization and administer vaccines on site.

