The Accomack County School system plans to return to 5 day person to person instruction in September for the 2021-22 school year. However, parents that may want to keep their children in the Virtual Virginia program, may do so. A letter is scheduled to be sent to parents and reads as follows.

“Accomack County Public Schools will provide in-person instruction five (5) days per week during the 2021-2022 school year. Students will also be offered a virtual instructional option through Virtual Virginia. Virtual Virginia will provide remote instruction using their own teachers (not ACPS teachers). Canvas is the Learning Platform utilized by Virtual Virginia. Virtual students will remain students of ACPS and will be held accountable for all attendance regulations. Additional information regarding Virtual Virginia instruction will be provided with the application packet. In order to enroll students in Virtual Virginia and plan for in-person instruction, ACPS needs to determine whether you intend to utilize the remote instructional option or the in-person instructional option for the 2021-2022 school year. The Choice letter can also be found on the ACPS website under the 2021-2022 Return to Learn tab. This form must be completed for EACH child and returned to your child’s school by May 21st. If you have any questions, please contact your child’s school.”

All parents are asked to respond to the letter as soon as possible. The results of the survey will enable school officials to begin the planning process for return to school in September.