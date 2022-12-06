On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, The Accomack County School Board will hold a public hearing on updating the spending plan of ARP ESSER III funds. The hearing will be held at Metompkin Elementary School starting at 6:00 PM.
Local Conditions
December 6, 2022, 1:53 pm
Cloudy
58°F
58°F
7 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 98%
wind speed: 7 mph S
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:04 am
sunset: 4:44 pm
54 minutes ago
