By Linda Cicoira

The construction project at the Old Ferry Landing on Maryland’s Assateague Island National Seashore is finished and the recreation area is open, a spokesperson said Monday.

Existing bulkhead was raised about two feet and deteriorating boardwalks were replaced at this popular crabbing spot and kayak launch site. Work will continue throughout the winter to improve visitor amenities and signs, but no further closures are anticipated, the spokesperson said.

The project was funded by park entrance and pass fees. Eighty percent of revenue from Assateague Island National Seashore entrance fees or the local sales of the various Federal Interagency Passes stays right at the park to fund visitor-related projects. The rest goes into a fund which can be used by parks with no entrance fee or very low fee revenues.

Other projects funded in 2022 were the new boardwalk at the Maryland Visitor Center, renovation of well #1 on the island, design of a new freshwater distribution system for the island, reconstruction of the state line fence, and replacement of the entrance sign at the visitor center.

Major renovations to the Life of the Marsh and Life of the Forest Trails will continue over the winter with an anticipated completion date of March 2023.

