Superintendent Chris Holland is pleased to announce that the School Board approved on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 to extend the Winter Vacation for two more days, Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22, for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for all students and staff starting on Monday, December 21, and ending on Friday, January 1. A regular schedule will resume on Monday, January 4, 2021.

