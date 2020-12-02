1.1 bed 1 bath for rent in Pocomoke, Maryland $400 a month, $100 a week, no deposit 443-735-1633

2.LF manual typewriter in good condition 757-442-4118

3.Richmond Electric 50gal. water heater, approx. 4 years old 757-894-1895

4.Northampton County books and records 757-999-0083

5.Brand new 2300 BlackMax pressure washer $150, 52in. Cut Craftsman mower $500 obo 757-350-5873

6.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

7.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

8.757-787-8315 LF queen size mattress

9.Coffee table, lamp, other misc. items 443-859-6438

10.Vintage Empire gas furnace, 35k BTU $100 757-709-4401

11.LF 6-7ft artificial Christmas tree 757-709-4362

12.2pc. sectional couch, very good condition, smoke-free 757-787-7969

13.FREE 7ft couch, greenish-gold color, good condition 442-9274

14.1940’s AMI Jukebox, 1940’s Steamer trunk 757-710-3813

15.20 acres of woods, renting for hunters 757-710-5507 please text or call

16.25hp Evinrude, tiller handle, longshaft, runs perfect $500 obo 757-894-1985

17.757-787-1897 9ft Christmas tree, not pre-lit $50

18.LF kitchen table & 4 chairs 757-710-4378

19.LF refrigerator 757-694-5536

20.46in Sony TV, big back w/ Surround sound system w/ 2 brand new receivers $500, John Deere riding mower 3 blade $1,200 La-z-boy sofa set w/ matching chair, brown in color $650 757-710-1490

21.757-894-5713 2013 Honda 150 scooter, almost mint condition $2,000 obo, 16gauge 1100 Remington shotgun, synthetic stock, 4 choke tubes, comes w/ case $500

22.LF old style stereo receivers, must have knob to tune AM/FM, older men’s wat he’s 442-2465

23.757-331-2598 upright vacuum cleaner, house phone, color TVs

24.Salt treated lumber, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566