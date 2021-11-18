Accomack County Director of Finance Margaret Lindsay told the board that the major revenues which make up 86% of the county revenue were up in the first quarter of FY22. Lindsay said that local sales tax for the quarter was also up 9% than the same quarter last year. Collections from September’s revenues was up 14%.

But Lindsay said that the communications tax collections continue to decline. These taxes fund the regional 911 center.

Lindsay said that building permit revenues were up.

Lindsay said that expenditures are running about average.

Lindsay said the rainy day fund has reduced this year due to the County not being able to contribute as much as planned to the fund. Lindsay said that no money in the fund has been taken out.