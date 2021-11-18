The Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday night to approve the payment of bonuses to all County positions, active as of November 17,2021. The resolution includes all full time active employees not previously included in the resolution passed on October 20, who worked between January 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021. All active full and part time employees of the local Social Services, and who worked between January 1 and September 30 2021.

“Full-time” defined as regularly scheduled hours equal to or greater than 32 hours per week and have worked during the specified time period of January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 Prorated based on actual hours worked from January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 at the calculated rate of $1.25 per hour, with a maximum of $1500.00 Active employees in a part-time position as of November 17, 2021

“Part-time” defined as a regularly scheduled hours less than 32 hours per week and Prorated based on actual hours worked from January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 at the calculated rate of $1.25 per hour, with a maximum of $1500.00

The cost for the bonuses will be funded from : A. American Rescue Plan Funds $157,874 B. General Fund unassigned fund balance $160,804.

Meanwhile, at the Accomack County School Board meeting Tuesday night, during the public comment period a teacher requested that the School Board consider awarding bonuses to School employees as well.

During her request she stated that the School Board has the money due to the fact that there are many unfilled positions in the school system whose funding is included in the budget.

The Board also asked the staff to compile figures on providing bonuses to associated boards including the 911 employees.

.