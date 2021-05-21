Accomack County Director of Finance Margaret Lindsey reported Wednesday night that quarterly revenues are recovering. Lindsay said that despite a drop in first quarter revenue over FY2020, the second and third quarter revenue figures have now exceeded last year’s totals. The County’s major revenues are up $2,335,262 or 7.5%. All major revenues are up with the exception of Vehicle License Fees, down 23.2% and the Communication Sales Tax, down .09%.

Lindsay also told the Board that expenditures are running about as expected.

