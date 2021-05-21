RICHMOND, Va. – This weekend, gubernatorial candidate Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) will campaign on the Eastern Shore and in Hampton Roads, during the final 3 weeks before Virginia’s primary election. McClellan will listen to voters as part of her Community Conversation Tour, and share her vision for strengthening Virginia communities and leaving no one behind.

On Friday, May 21 at 2:30PM in Northampton County, McClellan will host a Community Conversation at Cape Charles Coffee House to share her vision and plans to uplift Virginia. McClellan will be joined by Senator Lynwood Lewis (D-Accomack) as she discusses the issues Northampton County voters are facing.

