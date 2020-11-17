By Linda Cicoira

A county man pleaded guilty last week in Accomack Circuit Court to the December 2019 case of strangulation.

A presentence report was ordered for 31-year-old Joshua Michael Bundick, of Quinby. The crime occurred Dec. 26. Charges of abduction by force or intimidation and assault and battery of a family member were not prosecuted. Sentencing was set for Feb. 4, 2021.

In the second case, 30-year-old Rhondai Shamek Carrasco, of Melfa, the rape suspect, was granted bond. He is accused of raping a victim who was under the age of 13. According to court records, the incident occurred between Jan. 1, 2016 and Oct. 20, of this year.

