By Linda Cicoira

Two men are in custody and have been charged with violent offenses.

Thirty-six-year-old Tommy A. Brown, of Greta Road in Atlantic, is accused of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, malicious assault with the victim being severely injured, and conspiracy to commit murder. Records filed in Accomack General District Court did not disclose the names of the victims.

The offenses occurred Oct. 19. Brown was arrested about eight days later. Investigator N. Kugler of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incidents. Brown is being held without bond.

In another case, 20-year-old Warren Scott Johnson, of Winterville Road in Bloxom, was charged with the rape of a helpless victim on July 25. Johnson also is being held without bond. Kugler investigated.

