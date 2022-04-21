The Accomack County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution honoring the late Reverend Robert Nock for his many years of community service in many various capacities.

The resolution reads: “Mr. Nock faithfully served Accomack County having served on the Accomack County Board of Zoning Appeals from January 1995, serving as Chairman for 22 years, until his passing in March 2022;, as Chairman, Mr. Nock demonstrated great leadership, presiding over meetings with fairness, dignity, and grace, valuing meeting protocol.

“Mr. Nock worked an illustrious career, benefitting the Eastern Shore, at NASA, Wallops Flight Facility over the span of 43 years; and continuing his service to Accomack County, Mr. Nock served terms on the Rural Health Board, thePlanning District Commission, and the Board of Directors – Accomack and Northampton Electric Cooperative (ANEC).

“While he was most dedicated to serving the community, Reverend Nock was most dedicated to serving his God by answering his call to the gospel ministry, which he shared amongst congregations throughout the Eastern Shore Community, especially his church, St. Mary’s Baptist Church in Jamesville, VA and the Joshua Academy of the Virginia-Maryland Baptist Association, which he co-founded.

“The Accomack County Board of Supervisors recognizes the distinguished, dedicated, and outstanding service of Reverend Robert L. Nock to the local community whether related to safety or sharing the word of God; and BE IT RESOLVED, that the Accomack County Board of Supervisors does unanimously recognize Robert Nock for his years of service to our community whether related to safety or sharing the word of God.

