The Accomack County Board of Supervisors approved a change in the rules and regulations at the Accomack County Airport to include the use of the facility by UAS industry.

The new regulations will set the standards and requirements for both general aviation and UAS operation. The changes will increase safety with the combination of local aviation and UAS use.

Airport manager Barbara Haxter said that prior to COVID restrictions it was planned to have a meeting with local aviators to discuss the changes and develop an understanding of any changes that may have to occur. Such a dialogue is still in the works and will be conducted as soon as the restrictions are relaxed. Haxter added, the dialogue would enable both groups to understand how each other operate so that both can work together safely.

