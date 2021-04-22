Northampton School Superintendent Eddie Lawrence announced that beginning Monday, April 26 eighth graders will be attending classes in person four days a week. Lawrence also said that he will soon be announcing more changes in the next several days.

The email said “Should you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to your child’s school. We thank you for your partnership during this time and will continue to provide you with updates as we receive new information. We are looking forward to seeing your children again.”

Accomack K-5 students returned to the class room on April 19. 6 -12 students will return on Monday April 26.

