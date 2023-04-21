The VRS Hazard Duty Supplement allows covered Accomack County employees to retire earlier by providing an annual supplement that begins at retirement and continues until normal retirement age under Social Security. The supplement is paid on top of the normal retirement benefit. Currently, career firefighters, EMTs, and sworn law enforcement officers all are eligible for the Hazardous Duty Supplement using a service multiplier of 1.70%. VRS offers the enhanced hazardous duty supplement to those localities who elect, by resolution, to offer this additional benefit. Approval of this would enhance the benefit for Accomack County’s eligible participants perhaps allowing some to retire earlier.

The annual cost of providing this benefit was included in the 2023-2024 budget that was recently passed.

In order to provide this extra benefit, the Board of Supervisors passed a resolution at Wednesday’s meeting that adopted the 1.85% multiplier. It is hoped that this additional benefit will help the County attract and retain employees who qualify.