On Monday, April 24, 2023 the Department of Public Safety, Accomack County School Board and various local volunteer fire/EMS departments will be conducting a MOCK motor vehicle accident at Arcadia H.S.

Fire and EMS personnel will be dispatched to the scene where Arcadia High School students will watch as they perform their duties as they would in a real life situation.

This event is designed to simulate the realities and consequences of impaired driving. Students will receive an education component prior to the event centered on awareness and strategies for prevention of impaired driving.

This announcement is meant to inform the public of the event and reduce the potential for alarm, as large numbers of fire/EMS equipment shall be present at the school.