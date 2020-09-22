Accomack County added one additional COVID-19 hospitalization in Tuesday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, all other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 51 tests in Tuesday’s report for a test positive rate of 0%.

Virginia reported 800 additional COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning with 73 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 20 to 632 currently statewide.

47 additional COVID deaths were added with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 12,943 tests for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

