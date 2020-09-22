Kristin Gering Shover, 48, wife of Guy Shover and a resident of Clam, VA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, MD.

Born December 13, 1971 in Anaheim, CA, Kristi was the daughter of Hartley Gering Onley and Pete Onley of Hopeland Farms in Modest Town, VA, and the late Kenneth Lee Crouch. She was co-owner/operator with her husband Guy, of Shover Studio, where she was an artist contributing to emotional expression in her creations.

Kristi was a 1990 graduate of Broadwater Academy, and member of Modest Town Baptist Church. She loved working in her yard, all animals, and enjoyed being outside with nature. Her kind and loving spirit and presence will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband and parents, survivors include her children, Autumn Cherrix Shover and Preston Rain Shover of the home; a sister, Beth Onley of New Church, VA; maternal grandmother, Cherry Gering; niece and nephews, Cole, Ryan, and Ashley Charnock; mother-in-law, Rhoda M. Shover of New Jersey, and her family; and one aunt, three uncles, and several cousins. In addition to her father, Kristi was predeceased by her brother, Kelly Lee Crouch; her maternal grandfather, Col. George W. Gering; father-in-law, Preston R. Shover; and paternal grandparents, Col. Robert and Irene Crouch, and Ralph and Sarah Onley.

A private family service will be held, and a Celebration of Kristi’s life with friends will be planned in the future.

To remember Kristi and her love for animals, please consider a donation in her memory to the S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.

