Following a public hearing at Wednesday night’s Accomack County Board of Supervisors meeting, the Board voted to increase Electrical Inspection Fees in the County.

The inspections are 100% outsourced and paid for by the fees.

The County has seen an increase in the cost of obtaining the services of the provider.

The fees are designed to only cover the costs charged by the inspection service and will not will not affect the current or any future annual budgets.