Jones Byrd

Sinjin Jones won the men’s club championship at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club for the fifth consecutive year while Margie Byrd captured the women’s title after finishing runner-up last year.

Jones shot a 73 and 77 in two days of stroke play for a total of 150, 15 shots clear of second place Russell Lynn, who shot an 84 and 81. Rick King finished third with a 166 total.

Mark Malbon won the second flight with a 167 two-day total.

The women’s club championship was based on two days of stroke play using handicaps. Byrd shot 90 and 92, giving her a net 154, three better than runner-up Susan Duer. Jamie Hoffman was third with a net 167.