The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will meet at 5 p.m. today for their annual organizational meeting. This meeting will take place at the Board Chambers in the County Administration building in Accomac. This will be the first meeting at their designated meeting room in over two years. Organizational meetings are usually brief and the only business discussed is the election of a Chair for 2023 and to establish a time and location for the meetings for the year. There may be a discussion on whether the Board would like to bring the meetings back to Accomac since the threat of COVID has now abated for the time being.