Due to a miscalculation in instructional time, the Accomack County School Board voted Tuesday to extend the length of the school day for high school students by 22 minutes Tuesday.

Each class block will be extended from 93 to 100 minutes. The first semester will be extended by 8 days.

The school system was notified by the central office in December. The changes will be in effect for the rest of the school year.

