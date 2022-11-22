The Accomack County Board of Supervisors changed the date of the December meeting from December 21 to December 14.  The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. at Metompkin Elementary School as usual but the hour for the public hearings has been moved from 6:30 to 5:30.  There will be three public hearings on the December agenda.

1. Consider amendments to Chapter 78 of the Accomack County Code, Entitled Subdivisions, Section 78-6 Thereof to Validate Private Roads in Certain Developed Residential Subdivisions

2. Consider allowing the Accomack County Public School Board to carry over $2,751,297, of unused transfer County Funds for FY2022. If approved, this will provide a cumulative total of funds set aside in the amount of $ 13,885,714.

3. Consider amendments to Chapter 82 of the Accomack County Code entitled “Taxation”, revising Section 82-40, refining the qualifications for the Special Motor Tax Classification. Amendments propose to extend the Special Motor Vehicle Tax classification to vehicles owned or leased by certain members of a volunteer fire department or volunteer emergency services agency to those qualified members who regularly perform duties other than, or in addition to, responding to emergency
calls.

Any citizen having questions or needing special assistance for the disabled may contact the County Administrator’s Office by contacting Jessica Hargis at 787-5700 / 824-5444 or by email: [email protected]

County’s electronic Board Agenda at: https://go.boarddocs.com/va/coa/Board.nsf/Public

Live Meeting Audio: https://www.co.accomack.va.us/how-do-i/listen-to-meeting-audio